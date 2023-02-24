Gadkari bats for region-based research for socio-economic change in Maha

Region-based research will bring socio-economic change in society, Union Minister said on Friday at the 25th convocation ceremony of the Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded, some 285 kilometres from here.

Stressing that being cultured was as important as getting an education, he cited the modesty of film superstar Amitabh Bachchan who took time out once during a programme to speak with two school students eager to meet him.

"I was with Amitabh Bachchan at the time. The way he respected the two school students, I learned from him. Being meritorious and being a good person are equally important. Getting accepted as a good person is greater than any degree," he told the gathering.

"Region-based research will bring socio-economic change in society. Socio economic development and change in the lives of the poor must be brought about by education," he asserted.

He also told the collegians his plans to become an engineer collapsed after he jumped into the movement led by stalwart Jayaprakash Narayan (to get rid of Emergency between 1975-77) and ended up with a lowly 52 per cent.

Governor Ramesh Bais said Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University had taken several initiatives to connect to society.

"The new education policy (NEP) encourages research. There is need to maintain a balance between welfare of humanity and advanced education," Bais, who is chancellor of the university, said.

Gadkari and former education minister Kamalkishor Kadam were conferred honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) degrees by the University on the occasion.

Kadam said teaching students in a detailed manner was important to ensure students grasp the subject completely and don't forget it later.

