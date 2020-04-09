India will do everything to help humanity's fight against Covid-19: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Thursday said that India will do everything possible to help humanity's fight against Covid-19 while responding to US President Donald Trump's tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump thanked India for the decision of lifting the export ban of anti-malarial drug

"Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. We shall win this together," Modi tweeted.

"India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against Covid-19," the prime minister added.

Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever.



India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19.



We shall win this together. https://t.co/0U2xsZNexE — (@narendramodi) April 9, 2020

Trump described Modi as "terrific" for allowing the export of to the US, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19, saying India's help in the extraordinary times "will not be forgotten".





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Gujarat reports 55 new cases, Telangana 49, Rajasthan 30

India, the largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, agreed to lift the ban on the export of the medicine to the US after Trump spoke to Modi on phone last week.

"Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!," Trump said in a tweet.

President Trump has been pushing for the use of in the treatment of Covid-19 patients ever since the United States has emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus, and has earlier even threatened to 'retaliate' if India did not lift the export ban.