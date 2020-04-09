India will do everything to help humanity's fight against Covid-19: PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India will do everything possible to help humanity's fight against Covid-19 while responding to US President Donald Trump's tweet.
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump thanked India for the decision of lifting the export ban of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.
"Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. We shall win this together," Modi tweeted.
"India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against Covid-19," the prime minister added.
Trump described Modi as "terrific" for allowing the export of hydroxychloroquine to the US, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19, saying India's help in the extraordinary times "will not be forgotten".
India, the largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, agreed to lift the ban on the export of the medicine to the US after Trump spoke to Modi on phone last week.
"Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!," Trump said in a tweet.
President Trump has been pushing for the use of Hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of Covid-19 patients ever since the United States has emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus, and has earlier even threatened to 'retaliate' if India did not lift the export ban.
