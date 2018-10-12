India wins seat to UN Human Rights Council for 3-year term starting Jan

JUST IN




Press Trust of India  |  United Nations 

United Nations

India was elected to the United Nations' top human rights body on Friday for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2019, getting 188 votes in the Asia-Pacific category.

The 193-member UN General Assembly held elections here for new members to the UN Human Rights Council. The 18 new members were elected by absolute majority through a secret ballot. Countries needed a minimum of 97 votes to get elected to the Council.

India was vying for a seat in the Asia Pacific category. Along with India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Fiji and Philippines had also staked a claim in the same regional group.

Given that there were five nations vying for five seats in the Asia Pacific category, India's election to the Council was all but certain.

First Published: Fri, October 12 2018. 21:44 IST

