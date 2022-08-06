Indian Army plans to use 5G to boost frontline troops communication: Report

-
ALSO READ
Troops must remain vigilant to maintain sanctity of LoC: Army chief
North Korea's Kim Jong Un approves new frontline army duties amid tensions
Investment in armed forces shouldn't be seen as burden: Army chief Naravane
Indian High Commission dismisses reports of sending troops to Sri Lanka
US, NATO say Russia is building up troops near Ukraine, not withdrawing
-
The Indian Army is planning to use 5G services to boost frontline troops communication services that will be essential in a tactical battlefield area, sources in the defence establishment said on Saturday.
The Army was the lead service when a joint services study was recently conducted on implementation of 5G in armed forces, they said.
The study has been completed and its recommendations are being studied by the three services -- Army, Navy, Air Force, they noted.
The Indian Army will exploit 5G to support operations in tactical battlefield area, they said.
The high bandwidth and low latency of 5G are better suited for critical communication services for front line troops, they added.
On August 1, India's biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum -- 5G -- received a record Rs 1.5 trillion of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with an Rs 88,078 crore bid.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 06 2022. 15:54 IST