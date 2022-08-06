JUST IN
FIR lodged against Cong workers for obstructing, hurting public servants

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress party workers for allegedly obstructing and hurting police personnel during their protest march in the national capital

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament wearing black clothes in protests against the Centre. (PTI Photo)
Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament wearing black clothes in protests against the Centre. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress party workers for allegedly obstructing and hurting police personnel during their protest march in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

"We have registered an FIR under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 34 (common intention)," a senior Delhi Police official told IANS.

The Congress party on Friday carried out a nationwide protest against the policies of the Central government which has allegedly led to rise in unemployment and inflation in the country.

As many as 65 Congress lawmakers, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained from the Vijay Chowk, close to Parliament while in total 335 protesters were detained under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act in order to maintain law and order in the area.

Special Commissioner of Police, L & O Division, Dr Sagar Preet Hooda informed that the Congress party protested at various sites of New Delhi, including Akbar Road, Vijay Chowk and Jantar Mantar.

He said that the protesters were appropriately warned about the prohibitory orders in force in the area and repeatedly requested to disperse from the area, however, they continued the protest, thereby violating prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC.

"When the police personnel moved in to contain the situation, the protesters tried to obstruct the police officers from performing their duties, manhandled and injured them," Hooda said.

First Published: Sat, August 06 2022. 13:09 IST

