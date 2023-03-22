JUST IN
India needs legal system, structure to support arbitration: John Quinn
Business Standard

Indian carriers need not shy away from competition: Noida Int'l Airport CEO

"Our business case is based on the premise of growth. It is in our interest and everyone else to see growth in domestic and international traffic," he said

Topics
Noida international airport | noida | Indian airports

Aneesh Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

NIA CEO Christoph Schnellmann
Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive officer of Noida International Airport

India has strong, successful, and high-quality airlines that need not be shy of competing with foreign airlines, Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive officer of Noida International Airport (NIA), said at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2023 on Wednesday.

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 20:06 IST

