Indian Embassy in Ukraine asks stranded nationals to fill up 'Google Form'

The in Ukraine on Sunday asked its stranded nationals in the war-torn country to fill up a registration form containing their location and several other important information that might help in their evacuation.

"Embassy of India, Kiev, requests all Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, and are yet to depart from their respective addresses and want to be evacuated urgently to fill up this form," the Embassy said.

The stranded nationals will be required to share their Email, Name, Passport Number, Age, Gender, Location (Region in Ukraine), Address of Present Stay, Contact Number in Ukraine, Contact Number in and Additional number of Indians staying with them.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had during a media briefing on Saturday informed that a large number of Indians, actually almost all of them, except for the two places Sumy and Kharkiv area, have now left Ukraine. Later it was learnt that every Indian national was evacuated from the Kharkiv region as well.

Bagchi had said that now the main focus is on the Sumy region.

Meanwhile, India's Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy said that Indian nationals, especially students, have displayed extreme maturity and fortitude amidst these turbulent times. He said in the case of Kharkiv, despite it being an active war zone with heavy shelling, the embassy has maintained 'consistent and constant' efforts to activate every citizen.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine started in the early hours of February 24 after Russian forces launched a major assault on Ukraine, firing missiles on cities and military installations and posing a serious threat to the Indian citizens residing there. Since then, has been rigorously evacuating its citizens from the war-torn region.

As per the latest reports, intense fighting continues between Russia and Ukraine at several points as the war entered 11th day on Sunday.

