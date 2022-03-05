6,222 Indian nationals evacuated from Romania, Moldova: Scindia

-
ALSO READ
Aviation Ministry's role doesn't end with Air India: Jyotiraditya Scindia
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
4 ministers to visit Ukraine's neighbours to arrange Indians' evacuation
Ukraine crisis: IndiGo to send eight evacuation flights on Thursday
Ukraine crisis: IndiGo to operate 12 evacuation flights between March 4-6
-
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday informed that a total 6,222 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Romania and Moldova in the last seven days under 'Operation Ganga'.
Sharing an update on the status of evacuation of Indian nationals from neighbouring countries of war-struck Ukraine, Scindia tweeted, "Evacuated 6,222 Indians in the last 7 days from Romania and Moldova... 1,050 students to be sent home in the next 2 days".
In the same tweet, Scindia said that India got a new airport to operate flights in Suceava, 50 km from border, instead of transporting students to Bucharest which is 500 km from border. He also added that 1,050 more students will be sent home in the next 2 days.
"In the last 7 days, a total of 29 flights from Romania alone have flown our students back to India. Jai Hind!" he added in a subsequent tweet.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday advised Indian students stranded in Sumy, Ukraine to stay inside while assuring a safe corridor for students to pass is being negotiated with both the Russian and Ukrainian governments.
--IANS
avr/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU