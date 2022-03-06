JUST IN
6,222 Indian nationals evacuated from Romania, Moldova: Scindia
Karnataka CM gives Rs 25 lakh to kin of MBBBS student killed in Ukraine

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa, an MBBS student who died in shelling in war-torn Ukraine

Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine | Basavaraj Somappa Bommai

Relatives and friends gather near a garlanded photo of Naveen Shekharappa, to mourn his demise outside his residence at Chalageri village, in Haveri (Photo: PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa, an MBBS student who died in shelling in war-torn Ukraine.

The Chief Minister also promised a job for a family member of Naveen.

"I have handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa. We will also give a job to a family member. Naveen's body will be brought back here as soon as possible. I am constantly in touch with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and officials. I am in touch with the ambassadors of Ukraine," Bommai told mediapersons here.

Further taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "Paid my tributes to Naveen Shekharappa, consoled his parents and expressed solidarity with them in their loss. While no one can compensate for the loss of a precious human life, still offered a cheque worth Rs 25 lacs to Naveen's family. We stand with them in their hour of grief."

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the deceased student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old Indian, a student of Kharkiv National Medical University, was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv.

First Published: Sun, March 06 2022. 06:26 IST

