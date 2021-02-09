Indian ministers switch to local platform Koo as Twitter standoff continues

-
ALSO READ
Farmer leaders as 'extremists': Govt prepares a fallback narrative
Explained: How govt-Twitter fracas put IT laws, content policies in focus
A tweet too much: Govt and Twitter test the limits of intermediary laws
Govt's meeting with farmers ends in deadlock; next round of talks on Dec 3
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's perceptible makeover from 'liberal' to 'hardliner'
-
Even as a resolution is yet to be arrived at between the Indian government and Twitter over tweets allegedly promoting genocide, several ministers on Tuesday tweeted that they were moving to a “made in India” microblogging platform, Koo.
During the day, Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal tweeted, “I am now on Koo. Connect with me on this Indian micro-blogging platform for real-time, exciting and exclusive updates. Let us exchange our thoughts and ideas on Koo.”
Shortly after, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted that he was moving to Koo.
“Koo App” was a top Twitter trend in India after these tweets.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Press Information Bureau and MyGov also have accounts on the app.
Koo was launched in July 2020, founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka. Radhakrishna had earlier founded TaxiForSure, which was later bought by Ola.
Koo, which works on similar lines as Twitter, was born with a focus on regional language, unlike Twitter and Facebook, which are very popular but primarily cater to an English-speaking audience. It is available in 13 India languages.
Last year in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned and praised Koo as one of the ‘Made-in-India’ apps in his Mann Ki Baat address.
Koo founders also have another regional language platform-Vokal. Last week, Koo raised $4.1 million in Series A funding from existing investors Accel, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator, and participation from new investor 3one4 Capital.
The startup won the Aatmanirbhar App Challenge by the government and was named Google Play Store’s Best Daily Essential App for 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU