Indian Navy conducts workshop on artificial intelligence in Jamnagar

-
ALSO READ
Facebook developing AI, new ways to detect users under age 13
Decoded: What is artificial intelligence and how can it be a gamechanger?
Meta develops AI to bring human-like figures in children's drawings to life
In first visit to intel agency, Joe Biden warns of cyber conflict
Instoried raises $8 million from Pritt Investment Partners and 9Unicorns
-
The Indian Navy conducted a three-day-long virtual workshop at Indian naval station (INS) Valsura in Jamnagar of Gujarat on leveraging artificial intelligence, an official statement said on Thursday.
The workshop, which was conducted under the aegis of southern naval command, concluded on January 21, the Indian Navy's statement noted.
"Speakers from renowned IT companies like Google, IBM, Infosys and TCS shared the industry perspective during the three-day event," it said.
Distinguished academicians from IIT Delhi, New York University, Amrita University and DA-IICT also spoke about the latest trends and applications of artificial intelligence, it said.
"The webinar conducted saw online participation by over 500 participants from across the country," it added.
The Indian Navy is focused on incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning in critical mission areas, it stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU