Indian private refiners may gain from EU's ban on Russian oil products

India is consolidating its position this year as Russia’s most important market for crude oil two months after the European Union’s ban on exports of Russian crude oil began. The gains derived from trade with Russia are likely to enlarge after the latest sanction salvo by the 27-nation bloc came into effect on 5 February -- where the EU banned imports of Russian fuels, led by diesel.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 18:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU