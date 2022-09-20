JUST IN
Railways explores direct leap to 5G to revive outdated train safety systems
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Gujarat's National Mayors' Conference today
Special court rejects CBI closure report on Karnataka IAS officer's death
Prez Murmu approves appointment of directors to 8 IITs: Education ministry
Odisha adopts community action plan for climate resilience in coastal areas
Top Headlines: Stricter framework for FPI owners, India Inc's capex, & more
Bihar Cricket Association cannot make amendments to its constitution: SC
I&B Minister Anurag Thakur pitches for bringing back neutrality in news
Scientific processing of waste provides way for innovation: Hardeep Puri
Bill to amend Assam Police Act passed after Congress, Gogoi stage walk-out
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Data story: India logs 4,043 Covid cases; active tally declines marginally
Business Standard

Railways explores direct leap to 5G to revive outdated train safety systems

Kavach tender expected in two months after the proposal is fine-tuned by the Indian Railways

Topics
Indian Railways | 5G spectrum | Rail Network

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

Indian railways cancelled 160 trains on Wednesday, August 31.
Looking at the recent activity of Indian industry for 5G technology, Railways has started exploring use of 5G technologies for its MVC and safety systems

As the Indian Railways builds indigenous anti-collision and emergency communication systems, the Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has asked the Ministry of Railways officials to explore a direct leap to fifth-generation (5G) network to revive the outdated communications infrastructure of the Indian Railways, Business Standard has learnt.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Indian Railways

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 09:23 IST

`
.