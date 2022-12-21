Indian railways to start tracking 30,000 wagons using GPS: Report

-
ALSO READ
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
After wheat, iron ore, Railways raises wagon registration fee for all goods
For Santhals, tribe at cusp of change, Droupadi Murmu is reason for pride
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
Murmu elected Prez: A look at vote percentages in all presidential polls
-
Indian railways will reportedly initiate Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking for 30,000 wagons to prevent pilferages under its Wagon GPS Project. The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has invited expressions of interest for participating in a knowledge gathering exercise on the freight wagons, a report in the Economic Times (ET) said.
Officials said that theft of goods has been a long-standing concern of the railways. The "missing wagons" also lead to disputes with the companies. Also, there have been instances when the return of goods trains that cross Indian borders has been delayed.
This is one of the many initiatives Indian Railways has undertaken recently, focussing on efficiency.
Earlier in December, President Droupadi Murmu said that Indian Railways should also adopt the latest digital technologies and explore new avenues to add advanced features for safer, time-saving, more convenient and high-quality transportation services.
"You need to attend to the needs of differently-abled persons, women and the elderly and provide them with a safe and convenient travel experience. Indian Railways has to play a key role in bridging the gaps and realising the dream of an inclusive Atmanirbhar Bharat," she said.
Murmu said that today with India moving ahead at national and global levels, the country is witnessing a greater movement of people and goods.
"This is going to increase in the future. Therefore, Indian railways should also adopt the latest digital technologies and explore new avenues to add advanced features for safer, time-saving, more convenient and high-quality transportation services," she said.
(With agency inputs)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 10:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU