JUST IN
India reports 131 new Covid-19 infections; active cases decline to 3,408
Foggy morning in Delhi, visibility drops to 400 m; road, rail traffic hit
NIIMH has 448 books on history of medicine, 285 palm leaf manuscripts: Govt
Raise height of dams on rivers flowing into Karnataka: NCP's Jayant Patil
Railways announces 51 special trains to Kerala to cater to extra rush
Chinese aggression another reason to boost ties with India: US lawmakers
CAG says delay in measures to strengthen security of coastal naval assets
Rahul-led Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana in presence of party leaders
United Nations extends Congo peacekeeping force with an eye to its exit
Top Headlines: Upturn in capex cycle, formal job creation falls, and more
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India reports 131 new Covid-19 infections; active cases decline to 3,408
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian railways to start tracking 30,000 wagons using GPS: Report

The officials said that theft of goods has been a long-standing concern of the Indian Railways and the "missing wagons" also lead to disputes with the companies

Topics
Indian Railways | GPS tracker | Droupadi Murmu

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Indian Railways cancelled more than 160 trains on Monday, August 29.

Indian railways will reportedly initiate Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking for 30,000 wagons to prevent pilferages under its Wagon GPS Project. The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has invited expressions of interest for participating in a knowledge gathering exercise on the freight wagons, a report in the Economic Times (ET) said.

Officials said that theft of goods has been a long-standing concern of the railways. The "missing wagons" also lead to disputes with the companies. Also, there have been instances when the return of goods trains that cross Indian borders has been delayed.

This is one of the many initiatives Indian Railways has undertaken recently, focussing on efficiency.

Earlier in December, President Droupadi Murmu said that Indian Railways should also adopt the latest digital technologies and explore new avenues to add advanced features for safer, time-saving, more convenient and high-quality transportation services.

"You need to attend to the needs of differently-abled persons, women and the elderly and provide them with a safe and convenient travel experience. Indian Railways has to play a key role in bridging the gaps and realising the dream of an inclusive Atmanirbhar Bharat," she said.

Murmu said that today with India moving ahead at national and global levels, the country is witnessing a greater movement of people and goods.

"This is going to increase in the future. Therefore, Indian railways should also adopt the latest digital technologies and explore new avenues to add advanced features for safer, time-saving, more convenient and high-quality transportation services," she said.

(With agency inputs)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Railways

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 10:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU