LIVE Citizenship Bill protests: Army out in Guwahati, Modi calls for peace
Indian Union Muslim League moves SC challenging Citizenship Bill

IUML alleged that the Bill violates the fundamental Right to Equality of the Constitution

Press Trust of India 

Protestors gather in a street during a protest strike against the Citizenship Amendment Bill on the outskirts of Sivasagar town in Assam. Photo: PTI
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) moved the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, a day after it was passed in the Rajya Sabha completing the legislative process for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

IUML alleged that the Bill violates the fundamental Right to Equality of the Constitution.

The Bill which was cleared in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday saw 125 MPs voting in its favour and 99 against it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

First Published: Thu, December 12 2019. 11:21 IST

