Indians' trust increases in govt and business, dips in media, NGOs: Survey

Press Trust of India  |  Davos 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Indians' trust in the government and business sector has gone up, but declined in media and NGOs, a new survey showed on Wednesday.

As per the annual Edelman Trust Barometer report released here on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023, India continues to remain at the fourth place on the index with an average 73 per cent trust in the government, businesses, NGOs and media.

China continues to top the list and is followed by Indonesia and UAE. South Korea has replaced Japan at the bottom of the list of 27 countries.

Trust in business has declined in 15 countries and improved in eight countries including India.

India is also among 11 countries where trust in government has increased.

On the other hand, trust in NGOs has declined in 17 countries and trust in media has gone down in 16 countries, including India.

The 23rd annual survey was conducted among more than 32,000 respondents globally.

As per the survey, 73 per cent in India said they and their families would be better off in the next five years, much higher than the global average of 40 per cent.

Indians were the second place after Indonesians in terms of trust in one's employer, while India was on the top for trust in the World Health Organisation.

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 18:02 IST

