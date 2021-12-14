IndiGo loader falls asleep in cargo compartment of Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flight

-
A loader of IndiGo fell asleep in the cargo compartment of the airline's Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flight, but was found safe on arrival in the capital city of the UAE, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Tuesday.
After the loading of baggage in the aircraft, one of the loaders of the private carrier fell asleep behind the baggage in the cargo compartment on Sunday's flight, they said.
The cargo door was closed and the loader woke up as the aircraft took off from the Mumbai airport, the officials informed.
After the aircraft landed in the capital city of the United Arab emirates (UAE), a medical examination of the loader was conducted by Abu Dhabi authorities and his physical condition was found to be stable and normal, they said.
After getting the requisite clearances from the authorities in Abu Dhabi, he was sent back to Mumbai as a passenger on the same aircraft, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said.
The personnel of the airline involved in the incident have been off-rostered pending an investigation, they added.
Asked about the matter, an IndiGo spokesperson told PTI, "We are aware of the incident and the requisite authorities have been informed. The matter is under investigation.
