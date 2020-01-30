IndiGo pilot contests ban on comedian; minister says 'will go beyond rules'

The pilot of the aircraft in which the standup comedian 'verbally harassed' journalist Arnab Goswami said that the incident wasn't serious to amount ban for the comedian. He further stated that he was disheartened that the airline didn’t consult him and made its decision based solely on social media posts.

Kamra was suspended for six months by IndiGo. Air India, SpiceJet, Go Air followed the action after instruction from civil aviation minister, raising concern that rules weren't followed by airlines in suspending Kamra without any enquiry. According to Indian Civil Aviation rules, pilots complaint is the first step following which a passenger can be classified 'disruptive' and action can be initiated, which includes ban from three months to an indefinite period.

"As captain of 6E5317 Mumbai-Lucknow flight on January 28, I do not find...events reportable in any way. Mr Kamra’s behaviour, while unsavoury, was not qualifying of a level 1 unruly passenger. Indeed, we pilots can all attest to incidents similar and/or worse in nature that were not deemed unruly,” the pilot-in-commad of 6E-5317 wrote to Senior Vice President Ashim Mitra on Thursday. IndiGo confirmed that they are in receipt of the mail and is investigating the incident.

However, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Business Standard that the incident was extraordinary as it had video evidence and the actions of the airline were justified.

"This particular incident has been recorded and constitutes an extraordinary situation of what a passenger can or cannot do. We cannot allow such incidents in our skies. The action is justified," Puri told Business Standard when being pointed out about the pilot's message.

According to the rules on how to handle and initiate action against disruptive passengers, aviation regulator DGCA states that first action begins only when the pilots report the incident following which the airline should refer the case to an internal committee. "Pilot-in-command should quickly asses if the cabin crew can control the situation. Whenever an airline receives a complaint from the pilot, it should refer the incident to an internal committee," the rules framed in 2017 reads.

In this case, the pilot in his email confirmed that Kamra went back to his seat following cabin crew's instructions and the situation was diffused according to the process defined by IndiGo in their instruction manual. "Mr Kamra's behaviour while unsavoury was not qualifying of an unruly passenger," the pilot to wrote to Mi Mitra.

When pointed out about the rule, Puri said that if the situation demands the government will go beyond the rules to punish flyers. "The regulation was made to make passengers aware of what they can or cannot do. But if such extraordinary things happen, it is necessary that we go beyond the rules to keep our skies safe," Puri said. If it would have been in other countries like USA, sky marshals would have dragged out Kamra, Puri pointed.

However, according to global civil aviation norms, cabin crews are trained by airlines to restrain an extreme unruly passenger before calling law enforcement agencies. When asked if there was a need to reframe the no-fly list to give more teeth, Puri said that he hasn't applied his mind to it.

The move has raised fears among passengers about whether the government can use the no-fly list to settle political scores undermining freedom of citizens. " I can say that this action was not political but completely keeping in mind to make our skies 100 per cent safe," he said.