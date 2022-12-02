JUST IN
IndiGo, SpiceJet international flights diverted due to technical glitches
PM Narendra Modi wraps up his Gujarat campaign, addresses 31 rallies
Indian Railways seeks quicker land acquisition for stalled projects
Collegium system shouldn't derail, won't comment on former judges: SC
Rail passenger revenue zooms 76% YoY, speeds past pre-Covid levels
ED records Nora Fatehi's statement in case against 'conman' Chandrashekhar
Looking forward to supporting India during G20 Presidency: Joe Biden
We will not let our Yoga classes stop at any cost: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Pradhan asks Odisha CM Patnaik to get cabinet nod for Padampur district
38 yrs on, 120,000 Bhopal locals carry gas tragedy scars, fight for justice
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Police in Haryana's Hansi develop mobile app to track criminals
Business Standard

IndiGo, SpiceJet international flights diverted due to technical glitches

Failure in one of IndiGo aircraft's hydraulic systems, caution light indication in SpiceJet plane's cockpit cause diversion

Topics
IndiGo | SpiceJet | international flights

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Technical glitches led to diversion of two IndiGo and SpiceJet planes to Mumbai and Kochi on Friday evening.

An IndiGo Airbus aircraft operating on Kannur-Doha route diverted to Mumbai due to a failure in one of the three hydraulic systems. The aircraft made a normal landing but had to be towed to the parking bay.

"The operating crew noticed a technical issue and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai for necessary maintenance. The passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey," IndiGo said in a statement.

In the second instance a SpiceJet Boeing 737 operating from Jeddah to Kozhikode was diverted to Kochi after pilots received a caution light indication in the cockpit.

"The pilots decided to divert to Kochi where low passes were carried out to verify whether the landing gear lever was down and locked. Post confirmation from ATC of landing gear extension, the aircraft safely landed at Cochin and passengers deboarded normally," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IndiGo

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 22:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.