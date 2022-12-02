IndiGo, SpiceJet international flights diverted due to technical glitches

Technical glitches led to diversion of two and planes to Mumbai and Kochi on Friday evening.

An aircraft operating on Kannur-Doha route diverted to Mumbai due to a failure in one of the three hydraulic systems. The aircraft made a normal landing but had to be towed to the parking bay.

"The operating crew noticed a technical issue and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai for necessary maintenance. The passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey," said in a statement.

In the second instance a Boeing 737 operating from Jeddah to Kozhikode was diverted to Kochi after pilots received a caution light indication in the cockpit.

"The pilots decided to divert to Kochi where low passes were carried out to verify whether the landing gear lever was down and locked. Post confirmation from ATC of landing gear extension, the aircraft safely landed at Cochin and passengers deboarded normally," a spokesperson said.