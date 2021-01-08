IndiGo to resume direct flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from Feb 1

-
Private carrier IndiGo will resume direct flights between Kolkata and Shillong from February 1 with the Meghalaya government reopening the state for tourists after remaining closed for almost 10 months due to COVID-19, Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Friday.
The northeastern state was connected with Delhi last month by direct flight services of regional airline flybig.
"After long suspension of their flight due to #COVID19 pandemic, M/s Indigo @IndiGo6E is all set to resume its Kolkata flt (flight) from 1st Feb. Booking is started.
"This is second major boost to tourism in #Meghalaya after Delhi flt (flight) by @flybigairlines," AAI Shillong Airport authorities said on Twitter.
IndiGo had commenced operations to and from Shillong -- its 54th domestic destination-- in July 2019 under the regional connectivity scheme.
