Nepal stops importing all poultry items from India amid bird flu outbreak

-
ALSO READ
No bird flu cases in Odisha, people can consume poultry products: Govt
Poultry stocks in focus amid reports of avian influenza outbreak
Bird flu: Centre asks all states to be prepared for any eventuality
Bird Flu: 2,403 birds dead in Himachal, number likely to increase
Bird flu alert sounded in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur after crow deaths
-
Nepal has stopped importing all kinds of poultry items from India after some states in the neighbouring country recently reported the outbreak of bird flu.
The ban came into effect on Thursday, officials said.
Nepal's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has directed all its offices to halt the import of poultry items from India, which is the primary market for the Himalayan nation's multi-billion poultry industry.
The Ministry has instructed all local offices and quarantine checkposts to remain vigilant and stop the import of poultry items.
It also urged the local authorities to stop open trading of poultry items close to the Nepal-India border.
There are several other border, as well as entry points between Nepal and India through which besides poultry, other items are also coming freely.
"It is very difficult to check the import and exports of all trading items in this time of urgency between Nepal and India because the countries share a long open border and is not possible to deploy officials to check the malpractices that take place in bordering areas," a senior Nepal government official told IANS.
The bird flu cases have been detected in more than a dozen states including Kerala, Gujarat, Haryana and Bihar since the past one week.
Shree Ram Ghimire, spokesperson at the Ministry of Agriculture, confirmed that only certified poultry products are permitted to be imported inside Nepal.
Nepal has set up 16 quarantine centres across the Nepal-India border on the Nepali side and told them to gear up to stop importing poultry products, Ghimire said, adding as of now, no single case has been detected in the Himalayan nation despite a surge in the bird flu cases in India.
--IANS
str/ksk/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU