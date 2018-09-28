Indonesia's disaster agency lifts tsunami alert after powerful earthquake

JUST IN
AP | PTI  |  Jakarta 

Indonesia Earthquake. Photo: Reuters

Indonesia's disaster agency on Friday lifted the tsunami alert for the Sulawesi island after it was hit by a powerful earthquake.

Indonesia's disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho says a tsunami warning for the island of Sulawesi has been lifted.

It was triggered by a shallow magnitude 7.5 quake that jolted central Sulawesi on Friday.

The quake has been followed by strong aftershocks and a local disaster official tells The Associated Press that many houses have collapsed.
