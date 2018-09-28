Indonesia's disaster agency lifts tsunami alert after powerful earthquake

-
ALSO READ
Indonesia quake death toll tops 400 as more bodies recovered from ruins
91 killed, hundreds wounded by 7.0 earthquake in Indonesia's Lombok island
Series of earthquakes rock Indonesia's Lombok island, leaves five dead
At least 14 dead, 162 injured as 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia
Bloated giant python cut open, Indonesian woman's body found inside
-
Indonesia's disaster agency on Friday lifted the tsunami alert for the Sulawesi island after it was hit by a powerful earthquake.
Indonesia's disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho says a tsunami warning for the island of Sulawesi has been lifted.
It was triggered by a shallow magnitude 7.5 quake that jolted central Sulawesi on Friday.
The quake has been followed by strong aftershocks and a local disaster official tells The Associated Press that many houses have collapsed.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU