Indore Lokayukta books 2 civic body officials for accepting Rs 25,000 bribe

-
ALSO READ
Spl court rejects closure of probe by Lokayukta police against Karnataka CM
2 officials held by anti-corruption bureau in Telangana for accepting bribe
Yediyurappa: BJP's seasoned neta relents, but too early to write him off
SC puts stay on land corruption case probe against Karnataka CM Yediyurappa
IIM Indore placements see top salary offer of Rs 56.8 lakh
-
A team of Indore's Lokayukta caught two civic body officials red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.
The accused persons are the Superintendent of the Public Works Department of Municipal Corporation Vijay Saxena and a clerk Hemali Vaidya.
Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel told ANI that both the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"Vijay Saxena had demanded a three per cent bribe for passing a bill of Rs 9 lakhs for the work done by Dhirendra Choubey's company Rudra Construction," said the DSP of Lokayukta.
"Dhirendra Choubey had complained about the matter to the Lokayukta. Thereafter, a trap was laid to catch the accused persons. They were caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 on Monday," he added.
The DSP further informed that lakhs of rupees were found by the Lokayukta in the cupboard where accused Vijay Saxena had kept the bribe.
"The cupboard was sealed. While Rs 8,000 were also found in the cupboard of Hemali. Lokayukta will also investigate this money kept in the cupboard," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU