JUST IN
SC directs all convicts released during pandemic to surrender in 15 days
Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu Kashmir's Karnah, one intruder killed
Case registered in Delhi over protest at Indian High Commission in London
SC to hear on Apr 5 plea by 14 oppon parties against 'misuse' of agencies
Bollywood director Pradeep Sarkar, who made 'Parineeta', dies at 67
New bus queue shelters in Delhi to be vandal-proof: Kailash Gahlot
Ajay Banga tests Covid positive; meetings with PM Modi, others cancelled
Delhi LG Saxena reviews progress of legacy waste disposal at landfill sites
Trade unions condemn order prohibiting govt staff to go on strike
Rahul Gandhi will not be disqualified as MP if conviction stayed: Experts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Case registered in Delhi over protest at Indian High Commission in London
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu Kashmir's Karnah, one intruder killed

The security forces challenged the intruders and, in the ensuing gunfight, one infiltrator was killed, officials said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | LoC infiltration

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

LOC, indian army, india pakistan, border, lac, war, cease fire, ceasefire
Representative image

An unidentified intruder was killed by security forces during a foiled infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, officials said.

Alert troops noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control at Jabdi in the Karnah area in the morning, the officials said.

The security forces challenged the intruders and, in the ensuing gunfight, one infiltrator was killed, they added.

One AK rifle and some ammunition was recovered from the scene, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 12:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.