BSF detects suspicious movement along International Border in J-K's Arnia

-
ALSO READ
BSF troops fire at a drone near international border in J-K's Arnia
Committed to provide comfortable infra to troops along border: BSF IG
BSF recovers ammunition near Pakistan border in Jammu; step ups security
Farooq hints at fighting elections in J-K together with PAGD allies
5 BSF personnel killed as colleague opens fire at camp in Amritsar
-
The BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement in Arnia sector near the International Border (IB) in Jammu, officials said on Monday.
On being challenged, the miscreants resorted to firing which was retaliated by BSF troops on Sunday night.
"Alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement close to IB in Arnia Sector yesterday night at about 930 pm," the BSF said.
"The troops challenged on which miscreants fired. BSF retaliated by firing few bursts towards them due to which they ran back."
It said a search operation has been launched in the area since early Monday morning. However, nothing has been recovered so far
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU