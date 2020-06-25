Inter-district movement of buses, cars suspended till June 30 in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the inter-district movement of State Corporation (TNSTC) and private vehicles will not be allowed from June 25 to June 30.

The Chief Minister said that the decision was taken to curb the spread of new Covid-19 cases in the state.

"For the next five days, till June 30, transportation within zones not be allowed in the state. Government will be functional only within districts. Private vehicles will not be allowed to cross from one district to another," Palaniswami said.

"Movement of private vehicles to another district will be allowed only after obtaining e-passes from government website," he added.

The state on Wednesday reported 2,865 new cases and 33 deaths.

With this, the total number of cases reached 67,468, while the toll increased to 866, according to Health Department.