International Yoga DAY 2022 LIVE: Yoga brings peace to world, says PM Modi

Prime Minister is leading the International Day of Yoga celebrations from the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka. More than 15,000 people are participate in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the Mysore Palace grounds.

As several parts of the Cachar district of Assam including urban and rural parts of Silchar are totally submerged, the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) carried out rescue operations in flood-hit areas of the district in a massive way. The rescue teams on Monday rescued more than 3,000 people including pregnant women, children and senior citizens from different parts of Silchar town and the Cachar district, informed the Cachar district administration.





The three service chiefs are likely to call on Prime Minister separately on Tuesday to brief him about the Agnipath scheme as well as their plan for its implementation. The meetings are being planned amid widespread protests in several states against the new military recruitment scheme. It is learnt that the chiefs would apprise the prime minister about various aspects of implementation of the scheme.