International Yoga Day 2022: PM Modi leads celebrations from Mysuru

Prime Minister is leading the International Day of Yoga celebrations from the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka. More than 15,000 people are participate in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the Mysore Palace grounds.

Karnataka | Prime Minister arrives at Mysuru Palace Ground where he will perform Yoga, along with others, on #InternationalDayOfYoga Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, CM Basavaraj Bommai and others are also present here. pic.twitter.com/cfj84smyB6 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister on Monday said, "Tomorrow, June 21 will be marked as . Guided by the theme of 'Yoga For Humanity', let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga."

Tomorrow, 21st June will be marked as . Guided by the theme of ‘Yoga For Humanity’, let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga. https://t.co/UESTuNybNm — (@narendramodi) June 20, 2022

This year the theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity". The theme has been selected after much deliberation / consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the sufferings and in the emerging post-Covid geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world. And, Yoga brings peace to our universe: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 21, 2022

ALSO READ - Intl Yoga Day: 75 union ministers to perform Yoga at 75 historical places A Buddhist monk from Ladakh is among the four recipients of the Prime Minister's Award for Outstanding Contribution towards the Development and Promotion of Yoga for the year 2021. According to the Ministry of Ayush, the Prime Minister's Award for Outstanding Contribution towards the Development and Promotion of Yoga, one of the most coveted honours in the field of Yoga, has been announced for the year 2021. The winners will be felicitated with a Trophy, Certificate and a Cash Award each. The value of each Cash Award would be Rs 25 lakh. What happening on 2022 The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will not charge any entry fee at the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and other monuments on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, an official said on Monday. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations in India's eastern-most village in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The Law Ministry said on Monday that Rijiju will lead the programme at Dong in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. Dong experiences the first sunrise in India, thus earning it the nickname 'India's Land of the Rising Sun'. Keeping the overarching theme of the 75 years of India's independence the Ministry for Ayush has identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration.

Union minister R K Singh will participate in a event being organised on the International Day of Yoga at world's oldest university site at Nalanda in Bihar, an official statement said on Monday. In a statement, the power ministry said, International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 is being celebrated this year marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Ministry of Ayush is observing the International Day of Yoga at 75 iconic locations across India. Yoga is the "perfect Indian hamper" for health, harmony and happiness in the world, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday. The Minority Affairs Minister will perform Yoga with a large number of people from all sections of the society at 'Panch Mahal' in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia said that yoga has helped hundreds of millions of people from various countries and cultures during the COVID-19 pandemic in staying healthy as well as highlighted that yoga is for all of humanity.

On the eve of International Day of Yoga (IDY), WHO and its Member States in the South-East Asia Region lead global efforts to celebrate the physical and mental health benefits of yoga and its contributions to lifelong health and well-being.