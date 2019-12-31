Internet, SMS services to be restored in Kashmir from December 31 midnight

-
Internet services in all government-run hospitals and SMS to all mobile phones will be restored from December 31 midnight in the Kashmir Valley, Jammu and Kashmir official spokesman Rohit Kansal said on Tuesday.
On December 10, some short message service (SMS) were enabled on mobile phones in order to facilitate students, scholarship applicants, traders and others.
It has now been decided to fully restore the service throughout Kashmir from midnight of December 31, Kansal said.
