Iranian president Hassan Rouhani warns of another wave of COVID-19

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Ministries gear up for Jan 16 vaccine roll-out
Iran to soon start human trials for anti-coronavirus vaccine
World Coronavirus Dispatch: The dangerous race for vaccine approval
Should you get a coronavirus vaccine if you've been infected before?
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Varied regulatory decisions on Oxford vaccine
-
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for stricter Covid-19 border controls, noting that another wave of the pandemic may be on the way in the country.
"More attention must be paid to foreign entries, especially from countries infected with new variants of the virus," he said in a meeting of the national anti-Covid-19 headquarters in Tehran on Saturday.
Rouhani stressed the need that all local officials and members of the Basij, a volunteer force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, engage in the monitoring of individuals coming from abroad, who must stay in quarantine when necessary according to Iran's protocols, reports Xinhua news agency.
The President called on a general effort to prevent a new wave of the outbreak before Nowruz, the Iranian new year, given the social and economic importance of the yearly celebrations.
Also on Saturday, the southwestern province of Khuzestan declared a red alert over the spread of the virus, after several weeks without any province on the highest warning.
Even if vaccination against Covid-19 is successful, Rouhani further said, people should still be careful and maintain the current lifestyle for at least a year.
The spokesman for the headquarters, Alireza Raisi, said that the number of daily deaths is decreasing in Iran, but warned about the increase in cases in Khuzestan and northwestern province of West Azerbaijan, state TV reported.
The spokeswoman for Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Sima Sadat Lari, said that 74 new deaths related to the coronavirus were registered in the country between Friday and Saturday, pushing the death toll to 58,883.
The total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in Iran is 1,510,873, after 7,120 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, she added.
The Health Ministry started the Covid-19 vaccination on February 9 using Russian vaccine Sputnik V.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU