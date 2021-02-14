Bolivia close to overcoming second wave of Covid-19, records 235,098 cases

-
-
The Bolivian government announced on Saturday that the country is close to overcoming a second wave of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with cases decreasing in several departments after restrictive measures were put in place, including a ban on flights from Europe.
"We are in a sharp de-escalation process in several departments, and therefore we are on the verge of overcoming the second wave. If we maintain biosecurity measures, the second outbreak will pass without the application of any quarantine," said Bolivian Minister of Health Jeyson Auza.
According to the Ministry of Health, Bolivia has registered 235,098 cases of COVID-19, with 1,244 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, and a total of 11,107 deaths.
Bolivia reported the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19 infections on January 9, and the government ordered a series of preventive health measures and the boosting of hospital capacity.
Auza also announced the extension of restrictions imposed on flights coming from Europe. Originally, the ban had been set to conclude on February 15, but it has been extended to March 15.
The extension of the ban is meant to prevent passengers who may be carrying the new variant of COVID-19 first detected in the United Kingdom from entering the country.
