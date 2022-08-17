IRCTC cancelled train today, 17 Aug: More than 105 trains cancelled today

The Indian Railways cancelled 109 trains on August 17, Wednesday till 11 am. Besides, a total of 20 trains have changed their source. According to the latest update by National Train Enquiry System ( NTES ), 11 trains have been rescheduled, while 12 have been diverted.

Some well-known trains such as Pathankot-Baijnathpaprola Express, Jawlmukhi Road-Pathankot Express, Ektanagar Janshatabdi Express, and Delhi-Moradabad Spl have been cancelled for August 17 alongwith 105 other trains.

Some rescheduled trains include Central Farrukhabad Passenger, Rameshwaram-Mudarai Special Express, KCVL-Sabari Express, and Itwari-Bilaspur Intercity Express. Kanchenjungah Express and Nagercoil Jn (NCJ)-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express are among the 12 diverted trains.



What is the reason behind trains being rescheduled or cancelled?

has one of the biggest rail networks across the globe. Since India is a country with a tropical climate, floods and heavy rains are common in some regions of the country. The drastic climate changes lead to cancellations and rescheduling of trains in India.

Moreover, trains do get canceled because of operational issues. So, maintenance is another cause of delays and cancellations in the .

A total of 11 trains have been rescheduled today. Check out the updated list below.





Name (Source- Destination) Start Time Rescheduled Time 04133 CNB FBD PASSENGER - KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB) - FARRUKHABAD (FBD) 8/17/2022 13:10 8/17/2022 15:45 04256 LKO-PYG SPL - LUCKNOW (LKO) - PRAYAGRAJ SANGAM (PYGS) 8/17/2022 5:25 8/17/2022 8:00 05261 MFP-RXL MEMU PASS SPL - MUZAFFARPUR JN (MFP) - RAXAUL JN (RXL) 8/17/2022 8:35 8/17/2022 10:35 06652 RMM-MDU EXP SPL - RAMESWARAM (RMM) - MADURAI JN (MDU) 8/17/2022 11:00 8/17/2022 13:30 06653 MDU-RMM EXP SPL - MADURAI JN (MDU) - RAMESWARAM (RMM) 8/17/2022 12:30 8/17/2022 13:10 11061 LTT-JYG EXP - LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) - JAYNAGAR (JYG) 8/17/2022 11:30 8/17/2022 13:15 11109 VGLB - LJN INTERCITY - VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI (VGLB) - LUCKNOW (LJN) 8/17/2022 6:15 8/17/2022 7:30 12856 ITR BSP INTERCITY EXP - ITWARI (ITR) - BILASPUR JN. (BSP) 8/17/2022 6:15 8/17/2022 10:15 17229 KCVL-SC SABARI EXP - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL (TVC) - SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) 8/17/2022 6:45 8/17/2022 10:30 17688 DAB-MMR MARATHWADA EXP - DHARMABAD (DAB) - MANMAD JN (MMR) 8/17/2022 4:00 8/17/2022 5:00 18464 SBC-BBS PRASANTHI - KRANTIVIRA SANGOLLI RAYANNA (BENGALURU STATION) (SBC) - BHUBANESWAR (BBS) 8/17/2022 13:40 8/17/2022 15:20

As of now, 12 trains have been diverted by which includes Secunderabad-Tirupathi Express, Shaktipunj Express, Gomo Kharagpur Express, and many others. Check out the complete list of diverted trains.

Name - Source and Destination Type Start Time Divert From Divert To 07589 TPTY-KRYP - TIRUPATI (TPTY) - KADIRIDEVARAPALLI (KRYP) PSPC 23:05 TIRUPATI [TPTY] GUNTAKAL JN [GTL] 07590 KRYP-TPTY - KADIRIDEVARAPALLI (KRYP) - TIRUPATI (TPTY) PSPC 15:15 GUNTAKAL JN [GTL] TIRUPATI [TPTY] 08686 ADRA KGP MEMU PASS SPL - ADRA (ADRA) - KHARAGPUR JN (KGP) PSPC 7:10 GOKULPUR [GKL] KHARAGPUR JN [KGP] 11447 SHAKTIPUNJ EXP - JABALPUR (JBP) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) MEX 23:40 BARKAKANA LINC CABIN [BKLC] BARKAKANA AVOIDING CABIN [BKAC] 11448 SHAKTIPUNJ EXP - HOWRAH JN (HWH) - JABALPUR (JBP) MEX 13:10 BARKAKANA AVOIDING CABIN [BKAC] BARKAKANA LINC CABIN [BKLC] 12732 SC-TPTY EXP - SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) - TIRUPATI (TPTY) SUF 16:15 GOOTY [GY] TIRUPATI [TPTY] 13175 KANCHENJUNGHA EXP - SEALDAH (SDAH) - SILCHAR (SCL) MEX 6:35 DUM DUM [DDJ] NEW FARAKKA JN [NFK] 16339 CSMT-NCJ EXP - CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS (CSMT) - NAGARCOIL JN (NCJ) MEX 20:35 GUNTAKAL JN [GTL] PAKALA JN [PAK] 16340 NCJ-CSMT EXP - NAGARCOIL JN (NCJ) - CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS (CSMT) MEX 6:00 PAKALA JN [PAK] GUNTAKAL JN [GTL] 18024 GOMO KGP EXP - NSC BOSE J GOMO (GMO) - KHARAGPUR JN (KGP) MEX 6:25 GOKULPUR [GKL] KHARAGPUR JN [KGP] 18101 TATA JAT EXP - TATANAGAR JN (TATA) - JAMMU TAWI (JAT) MEX 17:05 MURI [MURI] TORI [TORI] 18614 CPU RNC EXPRESS - CHOPAN (CPU) - RANCHI (RNC) MEX 8:10 TORI [TORI] RANCHI [RNC]

It’s 2022 and enquiring about your train timings is the easiest thing to do. As and NTES release lists of canceled trains, diverted trains, and rescheduled trains regularly. You can check your train's status by its number and name on the official website. Today, there are 109 canceled trains, 20 source-changed trains, 11 rescheduled, and 12 diverted trains. Here’s how to check them.

Visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes Click on the tab on the right corner of the webpage named exceptional trains Exceptional trains include canceled, diverted, or rescheduled trains. A list of canceled, rescheduled, or diverted trains will be shown. Also, you can check your train’s status by tapping or clicking on the train section, parallel to the option of the exceptional train.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)