IRCTC cancels 126 trains today, 26 Aug: Check your train status here

The Indian Railways cancelled 126 trains on Friday, August 26, till 10.40 am. A total of 18 have been partially cancelled, while 14 have been rescheduled.

A total of 193 have been affected till now, while 14 trains have been diverted. The Indian are touching the 180-mark regularly due to weather and operational issues.

Why do trains get rescheduled or cancelled?

There can be infinite reasons for the delaying, rescheduling, diversion, termination and partial cancellation of trains. Being the fourth largest rail network in the world, Indian requires regular maintenance. Poor maintenance can have serious consequences, including deaths of thousands of people.

As a result, try to maintain tracks by cancelling, rescheduling and diverting trains.

Apart from tracks, Indian Railways needs to keep a check on weather in different regions of the country. Bad weather can be risky for trains and might end up become a reason for accidents. Water-logging on tracks, fires and fog can can affect trains adversely.

List of the partially cancelled trains

Train Source-Destination Start Time Cancel From Cancel To New Source ScheduledTime 03328 GMO-SNDT PASSENGER SPL NSC BOSE J GOMO (GMO) - SINDRI TOWN (SNDT) 4:35:00 PM NSC BOSE J GOMO [GMO] DHANBAD JN [DHN] DHANBAD JN [DHN] 5:26:00 PM 03470 BHW - BWN PASSENGER SPL TINPAHAR JN (TPH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN) 2:10:00 PM TINPAHAR JN [TPH] RAMPUR HAT [RPH] RAMPUR HAT [RPH] 4:44:00 PM 04042 FN-DEE SPL FARUKHNAGAR (FN) - DELHI SARAI ROHILLA (DEE) 4:15:00 PM FARUKHNAGAR [FN] GARHI HARSARU [GHH] GARHI HARSARU [GHH] 4:42:00 PM 04368 HSR-RE EXP SPL HISAR (HSR) - REWARI JN. (RE) 2:30:00 PM HISAR [HSR] SADULPUR JN [SDLP] SADULPUR JN [SDLP] 4:30:00 PM 04399 JJJ - JUC EXP SPL JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) 5:00:00 AM JAIJON DOABA [JJJ] N S DOABA JN [NSS] N S DOABA JN [NSS] 5:45:00 AM 05331 KGM-MB SPL EXP KATHGODAM (KGM) - MORADABAD (MB) 7:25:00 AM KATHGODAM [KGM] LALKUA JN. [LKU] LALKUA JN. [LKU] 8:40:00 AM 05803 NBQ-GHY PASSENGER SPL NEW BONGAIGAON (NBQ) - GUWAHATI (GHY) 5:05:00 PM NEW BONGAIGAON [NBQ] MAJGAON ASSAM [MZQ] MAJGAON ASSAM [MZQ] 5:16:00 PM 05809 NBQ-GHY PASSENGER SPL NEW BONGAIGAON (NBQ) - GUWAHATI (GHY) 4:45:00 PM NEW BONGAIGAON [NBQ] SORBHOG JN [SBE] SORBHOG JN [SBE] 5:38:00 PM 06979 JJJ-JUC MEXP SPL JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) 5:50:00 PM JAIJON DOABA [JJJ] N S DOABA JN [NSS] N S DOABA JN [NSS] 6:35:00 PM 08745 GAD- R MEMU SPL GEVRA-ROAD (GAD) - RAIPUR JN (R) 6:30:00 AM GEVRA-ROAD [GAD] KORBA [KRBA] KORBA [KRBA] 6:50:00 AM 15044 KGM-LJN EXPRESS KATHGODAM (KGM) - LUCKNOW (LJN) 11:15:00 AM KATHGODAM [KGM] LALKUA JN. [LKU] LALKUA JN. [LKU] 12:30:00 PM 15075 TRIVENI EXPRESS SHAKTINAGAR (SKTN) - TANAKPUR (TPU) 3:45:00 PM SHAKTINAGAR [SKTN] CHOPAN [CPU] CHOPAN [CPU] 6:30:00 PM 15704 BNGN-NJP EXPRESS BONGAIGAON (BNGN) - NEW JALPAIGURI (NJP) 6:25:00 AM BONGAIGAON [BNGN] KOKRAJHAR [KOJ] KOKRAJHAR [KOJ] 7:41:00 AM 18239 GAD ITR PASS-CUM-EXP GEVRA-ROAD (GAD) - ITWARI (ITR) 6:05:00 PM GEVRA-ROAD [GAD] KORBA [KRBA] KORBA [KRBA] 6:23:00 PM 19327 RTM-UDZ EXPRESS RATLAM JN (RTM) - UDAIPUR CITY (UDZ) 4:45:00 PM RATLAM JN [RTM] CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR] CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR] 9:00:00 PM 19341 NAGDA BINA EXPRESS NAGDA JN (NAD) - BINA JN (BINA) 11:10:00 AM NAGDA JN [NAD] RUTHIYAI [RTA] RUTHIYAI [RTA] 5:45:00 PM 19815 MDS-KOTA EXPRESS MANDASOR (MDS) - KOTA JN (KOTA) 11:35:00 AM MANDASOR [MDS] CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR] CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR] 1:35:00 PM 19817 HALDIGHATI EXPRESS RATLAM JN (RTM) - AGRA FORT (AF) 8:45:00 AM RATLAM JN [RTM] CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR] CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR] 2:10:00 PM

List of the rescheduled trains

Train Source- Destination Start Time Rescheduled Date 00464 ASR-HWH COVID- AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) 1:25:00 PM Friday, August 26, 2022 01172 SWV-LTT SPL SAWANTWADI ROAD (SWV) - LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) 4:40:00 AM Friday, August 26, 2022 02563 BJU-NDLS CLONE SPL BARAUNI JN (BJU) - NEW DELHI (NDLS) 7:40:00 AM Friday, August 26, 2022 03616 GAYA-JMP PASSENGER SPL GAYA JN (GAYA) - JAMALPUR JN (JMP) 3:00:00 PM Friday, August 26, 2022 05275 SHC- SPJ MEMU PASS SPL SAHARSA JN (SHC) - SAMASTIPUR JN (SPJ) 7:45:00 AM Friday, August 26, 2022 05292 SPJ - SHC MEMU PASS SPL SAMASTIPUR JN (SPJ) - SAHARSA JN (SHC) 1:30:00 PM Friday, August 26, 2022 06652 RMM-MDU EXP SPL RAMESWARAM (RMM) - MADURAI JN (MDU) 11:00:00 AM Friday, August 26, 2022 06653 MDU-RMM EXP SPL MADURAI JN (MDU) - RAMESWARAM (RMM) 12:30:00 PM Friday, August 26, 2022 12578 BAGMATI EXPRESS MYSORE JN (MYS) - DARBHANGA JN (DBG) 10:30:00 AM Friday, August 26, 2022 14611 GCT-SVDK EXP GHAZIPUR CITY (GCT) - SHRI MATA VAISHNO DEVI KATRA (SVDK) 8:30:00 AM Friday, August 26, 2022 15129 GKP-BCY MAIL EXP GORAKHPUR (GKP) - VARANASI CITY (BCY) 9:15:00 AM Friday, August 26, 2022 17229 KCVL-SC SABARI EXP THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL (TVC) - SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) 6:45:00 AM Friday, August 26, 2022 17688 DAB-MMR MARATHWADA EXP DHARMABAD (DAB) - MANMAD JN (MMR) 4:00:00 AM Friday, August 26, 2022 18478 YNRK-PURI EXPRESS YOG NAGARI RISHIKESH (YNRK) - PURI (PURI) 5:35:00 AM Friday, August 26, 2022

List of the diverted trains

Train Source-Destination Start Time Divert From Divert To 09117 ST - SFG SUMMER SPECIAL SURAT (ST) - SUBEDARGANJ (SFG) 6:00:00 AM NAGDA JN [NAD] RUTHIYAI [RTA] 09465 AD - DBG CLONE SPECIAL AHMEDABAD JN (ADI) - DARBHANGA JN (DBG) 8:25:00 PM MAKSI [MKC] BINA JN [BINA] 11126 GWL RTM EXPRESS GWALIOR JN. (GWL) - RATLAM JN (RTM) 7:50:00 PM RUTHIYAI [RTA] UJJAIN JN [UJN] 12423 RAJDHANI EXPRESS DIBRUGARH TOWN (DBRT) - NEW DELHI (NDLS) 8:55:00 PM KAMAKHYA [KYQ] NEW BONGAIGAON [NBQ] 13173 KANCHENJUNGHA EXP SEALDAH (SDAH) - AGARTALA (AGTL) 6:35:00 AM DUM DUM [DDJ] NEW FARAKKA JN [NFK] 14318 DEHRADUN INDORE EXP DEHRADUN (DDN) - INDORE JN (INDB) 5:50:00 AM GWALIOR JN. [GWL] MAKSI [MKC] 18101 TATA JAT EXP TATANAGAR JN (TATA) - JAMMU TAWI (JAT) 5:05:00 PM GARWA ROAD [GHD] CHUNAR [CAR] 18310 JAT-SBP EXPRESS JAMMU TAWI (JAT) - SAMBALPUR (SBP) 2:20:00 PM CHUNAR [CAR] GARWA ROAD [GHD] 19053 ST - MFP EXPRESS SURAT (ST) - MUZAFFARPUR JN (MFP) 7:35:00 AM NAGDA JN [NAD] RUTHIYAI [RTA] 19165 ADI - DBG SABARMATI EXP AHMEDABAD JN (ADI) - DARBHANGA JN (DBG) 11:00:00 PM MAKSI [MKC] BINA JN [BINA] 19168 BSB-ADI SABARMATI EXP VARANASI (BSB) - AHMEDABAD JN (ADI) 2:30:00 PM BINA JN [BINA] MAKSI [MKC] 19308 CDG INDB EXPRESS CHANDIGARH (CDG) - INDORE JN (INDB) 4:30:00 PM GWALIOR JN. [GWL] MAKSI [MKC] 19325 IND AMRITSAR EXP INDORE JN (INDB) - AMRITSAR JN (ASR) 7:45:00 PM MAKSI [MKC] GWALIOR JN. [GWL] 21125 RTM BHIND EXP RATLAM JN (RTM) - BHIND (BIX) 5:25:00 PM UJJAIN JN [UJN] RUTHIYAI [RTA]

How to check if your train is cancelled or not?

You should know the train schedule before moving out for a trip or taking a train to your hometown. While there are many sources to check the train schedule, you should choose the official website of IRCTC. Here is a step-by-step process to check the lists of trains on the National Train Enquiry System.