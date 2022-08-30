IRCTC cancels 182 trains today, 30 Aug: Check your train status here

-
-
The Indian Railways cancelled 182 trains on Tuesday morning till 10.25 am. A total of more than 270 trains have been affected because of the delayed, rescheduled, cancelled and diverted trains. 29 trains have been diverted, while 18 trains have been rescheduled till now.
The Indian Railways is going through an operational changes, which leads to delayed and cancelled trains on a regular basis. In general, more than 180 trains are affected daily in India.
Also read | 9.8 km tunnel on Banihal-Katra railway link completed in Jammu and Kashmir
Why do trains get rescheduled or cancelled?
India has the fourth-largest rail network. However, at times it becomes difficult for the Indian Railways to maintain a proper schedule. Hence, many trains are cancelled or diverted to prevent risk.
Changing weather such as floods, and water-logging on tracks, makes it difficult for trains to run smoothly. As a result, the Indian railways in a bid to protect people’s keeps diverting and rescheduling trains.
List of the source-change trains today
|Start Time
|Cancel From
|Cancel to
|New Source
|Scheduled Time
|4:35:00 PM
|NSC BOSE J GOMO [GMO]
|DHANBAD JN [DHN]
|DHANBAD JN [DHN]
|5:26:00 PM
|4:15:00 PM
|FARUKHNAGAR [FN]
|GARHI HARSARU [GHH]
|GARHI HARSARU [GHH]
|4:42:00 PM
|5:00:00 AM
|JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]
|N S DOABA JN [NSS]
|N S DOABA JN [NSS]
|5:45:00 AM
|6:05:00 PM
|GONDA JN [GD]
|MANKAPUR JN [MUR]
|MANKAPUR JN [MUR]
|7:20:00 PM
|3:45:00 PM
|KATHGODAM [KGM]
|LALKUA JN. [LKU]
|LALKUA JN. [LKU]
|5:03:00 PM
|3:45:00 PM
|GONDA JN [GD]
|SUBHAGPUR [SUBR]
|SUBHAGPUR [SUBR]
|4:05:00 PM
|3:10:00 PM
|JOLARPETTAI [JTJ]
|SAMALPATTI [SLY]
|SAMALPATTI [SLY]
|3:51:00 PM
|5:50:00 PM
|JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]
|N S DOABA JN [NSS]
|N S DOABA JN [NSS]
|6:35:00 PM
|6:20:00 PM
|VIJAYAWADA JN [BZA]
|KHAMMAM [KMT]
|KHAMMAM [KMT]
|8:33:00 PM
|7:50:00 AM
|VIJAYAWADA JN [BZA]
|KHAMMAM [KMT]
|KHAMMAM [KMT]
|10:07:00 AM
|6:30:00 AM
|GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]
|KORBA [KRBA]
|KORBA [KRBA]
|6:50:00 AM
|7:55:00 PM
|KATHGODAM [KGM]
|HALDWANI [HDW]
|HALDWANI [HDW]
|8:17:00 PM
|4:15:00 PM
|SINGRAULI [SGRL]
|CHOPAN [CPU]
|CHOPAN [CPU]
|6:30:00 PM
|6:25:00 AM
|BONGAIGAON [BNGN]
|KOKRAJHAR [KOJ]
|KOKRAJHAR [KOJ]
|7:41:00 AM
|6:00:00 AM
|GUNTUR JN [GNT]
|MADHIRA [MDR]
|MADHIRA [MDR]
|8:14:00 AM
|4:45:00 PM
|RATLAM JN [RTM]
|CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR]
|CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR]
|9:00:00 PM
|11:35:00 AM
|MANDASOR [MDS]
|CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR]
|CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR]
|1:35:00 PM
|8:45:00 AM
|RATLAM JN [RTM]
|CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR]
|CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR]
|2:10:00 PM
|2:40:00 PM
|BARDDHAMAN [BWN]
|BANDEL JN [BDC]
|BANDEL JN [BDC]
|4:08:00 PM
List of the rescheduled trains today
|Train
|Source-Destination
|Start Time
|Rescheduled Date
|Delay
|03390 GAYA-KIUL PASSENGER SPL
|GAYA JN (GAYA) - KIUL JN (KIUL)
|10:40:00 AM
|8/30/2022 11:50
|1:10
|04133 CNB FBD PASSENGER
|KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB) - FARRUKHABAD (FBD)
|1:10:00 PM
|8/30/2022 15:45
|2:35
|06652 RMM-MDU EXP SPL
|RAMESWARAM (RMM) - MADURAI JN (MDU)
|11:00:00 AM
|8/30/2022 13:30
|2:30
|06653 MDU-RMM EXP SPL
|MADURAI JN (MDU) - RAMESWARAM (RMM)
|12:30:00 PM
|8/30/2022 13:10
|0:40
|12039 KGM-NDLS SHATABDI EXP
|KATHGODAM (KGM) - NEW DELHI (NDLS)
|3:10:00 PM
|8/30/2022 17:10
|2:00
|12327 HWH DDN UPAASHANA EXPRESS
|HOWRAH JN (HWH) - DEHRADUN (DDN)
|1:00:00 PM
|8/30/2022 14:35
|1:35
|12609 MAS-MYS SF EXPRESS
|PURATCHI THALAIVAR DR. M.G.RAMACHANDRAN CENTRAL RA (MAS) - MYSORE JN (MYS)
|1:35:00 PM
|8/30/2022 14:05
|0:30
|13162 BLGT-KOAA EXP
|BALURGHAT (BLGT) - KOLKATTA TERMINAL (KOAA)
|5:30:00 AM
|8/30/2022 9:00
|3:30
|13352 ALLEPY-DHANBAD EXPRESS
|ALAPPUZHA (ALLP) - DHANBAD JN (DHN)
|6:00:00 AM
|8/30/2022 7:00
|1:00
|13511 TATA-ASN TRI WKLY EXP
|TATANAGAR JN (TATA) - ASANSOL MAIN (ASN)
|1:30:00 PM
|8/30/2022 14:50
|1:20
|15065 GKP-PNVL EXP
|GORAKHPUR (GKP) - PANVEL (PNVL)
|5:30:00 AM
|8/30/2022 7:30
|2:00
|15104 BSBS-GKP INTERCITY EXP
|BANARAS (BSBS) - GORAKHPUR (GKP)
|5:25:00 AM
|8/30/2022 6:25
|1:00
|15159 CPR DURG EXP
|CHHAPRA (CPR) - DURG (DURG)
|7:10:00 AM
|8/30/2022 10:30
|3:20
|17229 KCVL-SC SABARI EXP
|THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL (TVC) - SECUNDERABAD JN (SC)
|6:45:00 AM
|8/30/2022 10:30
|3:45
|17233 SC-SKZR BHAGYANAGAR EXP
|SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) - SIRPUR KAGHAZNAGAR (SKZR)
|3:35:00 PM
|8/30/2022 19:05
|3:30
|18601 TATA-HTE EXP
|TATANAGAR JN (TATA) - HATIA (HTE)
|12:40:00 PM
|8/30/2022 14:45
|2:05
|22637 MAS-MAQ SF EXP
|PURATCHI THALAIVAR DR. M.G.RAMACHANDRAN CENTRAL RA (MAS) - MANGALORE CENTRAL (MAQ)
|1:15:00 PM
|8/30/2022 13:55
|0:40
|22665 KSRBENGALURU-CBE UDAY EXP
|KRANTIVIRA SANGOLLI RAYANNA (BENGALURU STATION) (SBC) - COIMBATORE JN (CBE)
|2:15:00 PM
|8/30/2022 15:15
|1:00
List of the diverted trains today
|Train
|Source-Destination
|Start Time
|Divert From
|Divert to
|00629 YPR-ICOD TKD PCET
|YASVANTPUR JN (YPR) - TUGLAKABAD (TKD)
|7:35:00 PM
|YASVANTPUR JN [YPR]
|BALHARSHAH [BPQ]
|04444 NDLS-GZB MEX SPL
|NEW DELHI (NDLS) - GHAZIABAD (GZB)
|9:55:00 AM
|NEW DELHI [NDLS]
|GHAZIABAD [GZB]
|04913 PWL-GZB 12CAR MEX SPL
|PALWAL (PWL) - GHAZIABAD (GZB)
|8:05:00 AM
|HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN [NZM]
|GHAZIABAD [GZB]
|04950 NDLS-GZB EXP SPL
|NEW DELHI (NDLS) - GHAZIABAD (GZB)
|9:35:00 AM
|NEW DELHI [NDLS]
|SAHIBABAD [SBB]
|07608 TPTY-PAU
|TIRUPATI (TPTY) - PURNA JN (PAU)
|8:15:00 PM
|RENIGUNTA JN [RU]
|SECUNDERABAD JN [SC]
|07647 HYB-TPTY
|HYDERABAD (HYB) - TIRUPATI (TPTY)
|7:30:00 PM
|PGDP [PGDP]
|TENALI JN [TEL]
|11124 BJU- GWL MAIL
|BARAUNI JN (BJU) - GWALIOR JN. (GWL)
|6:45:00 PM
|LUCKNOW [LKO]
|UNNAO JN [ON]
|12004 NDLS-LKO SHATABDI EXP
|NEW DELHI (NDLS) - LUCKNOW (LJN)
|6:10:00 AM
|UNNAO JN [ON]
|LUCKNOW [LJN]
|12103 PUNE-LKO EXPRESS
|PUNE JN (PUNE) - LUCKNOW (LJN)
|10:45:00 AM
|UNNAO JN [ON]
|LUCKNOW [LJN]
|12173 LTT-PBH EXPRESS
|LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) - PARTAPGARH JN (PBH)
|4:25:00 PM
|UNNAO JN [ON]
|RAE BARELI JN [RBL]
|12512 RAPTISAGAR EXP
|KOCHUVELI (KCVL) - GORAKHPUR (GKP)
|6:35:00 AM
|KANPUR CENTRAL [CNB]
|BARABANKI JN [BBK]
|12597 GKP-CSMT-ANTODAYA SUF
|GORAKHPUR (GKP) - CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS (CSMT)
|8:30:00 AM
|GORAKHPUR [GKP]
|KANPUR CENTRAL [CNB]
|12739 VSKP-SC GARIBRATH EXP
|VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP) - SECUNDERABAD JN (SC)
|8:40:00 PM
|VIJAYAWADA JN [BZA]
|PGDP [PGDP]
|12740 SC-VSKP GARIBRATH EXP
|SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) - VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP)
|8:30:00 PM
|PGDP [PGDP]
|VIJAYAWADA JN [BZA]
|12774 SC-SHM AC EXPRESS
|SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) - SHALIMAR (SHM)
|3:55:00 AM
|PGDP [PGDP]
|VIJAYAWADA NORTH EAS [VNEC]
|12775 CCT-LPI COCANADA EXP
|KAKINADA TOWN (CCT) - LINGAMPALLI (LPI)
|8:10:00 PM
|GUDIVADA JN [GDV]
|PGDP [PGDP]
|12787 NS-NSL EXP
|NARASAPUR (NS) - NAGARSOL (NSL)
|11:05:00 AM
|VIJAYAWADA JN [BZA]
|PGDP [PGDP]
|12788 NSL-NS EXP
|NAGARSOL (NSL) - NARASAPUR (NS)
|12:50:00 PM
|PGDP [PGDP]
|VIJAYAWADA JN [BZA]
|12875 PURI-ANVT NEELACHAL
|PURI (PURI) - ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT)
|11:00:00 AM
|RAE BARELI JN [RBL]
|UNNAO JN [ON]
|12876 ANVT-PURI NEELACHAL
|ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT) - PURI (PURI)
|7:30:00 AM
|UNNAO JN [ON]
|RAE BARELI JN [RBL]
|15066 PNVL-GKP EXP
|PANVEL (PNVL) - GORAKHPUR (GKP)
|3:50:00 PM
|KANPUR CENTRAL [CNB]
|LUCKNOW [LKO]
|15206 CHITRAKOOT EXP
|JABALPUR (JBP) - LUCKNOW (LJN)
|8:50:00 PM
|UNNAO JN [ON]
|LUCKNOW [LJN]
|18309 SBP -JAT EXPRESS SPECIAL
|SAMBALPUR (SBP) - JAMMU TAWI (JAT)
|11:00:00 AM
|GARWA ROAD [GHD]
|CHUNAR [CAR]
|18310 JAT-SBP EXPRESS
|JAMMU TAWI (JAT) - SAMBALPUR (SBP)
|2:20:00 PM
|CHUNAR [CAR]
|GARWA ROAD [GHD]
|18519 VSKP-LTT EXP
|VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP) - LOKMANYATILAK (LTT)
|11:20:00 PM
|VIJAYAWADA JN [BZA]
|PGDP [PGDP]
|18520 LTT-VSKP SPECIAL
|LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) - VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP)
|6:55:00 AM
|PGDP [PGDP]
|VIJAYAWADA JN [BZA]
|19715 JP GTNR EXP
|JAIPUR (JP) - GOMATI NAGAR (GTNR)
|9:05:00 PM
|UNNAO JN [ON]
|GOMATI NAGAR [GTNR]
|20810 NED-SBP SF EXP
|NANDED (NED) - SAMBALPUR (SBP)
|4:35:00 PM
|PGDP [PGDP]
|VIJAYAWADA NORTH EAS [VNEC]
|20811 VSKP-NANDED SUF
|VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP) - NANDED (NED)
|8:00:00 PM
|NIDADAVOLU JN [NDD]
|PGDP [PGDP]
How to check if your train is cancelled or not?
Whether you are a frequent traveller or visiting your hometown, it is important to check your train's running status. There are multiple ways to know your train’s status. Here is how you can check on your train status on the IRCTC's official website National Train Enquiry System (NTES)
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 11:09 IST