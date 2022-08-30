9.8 km tunnel on Banihal-Katra railway link completed in Jammu and Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
Railways builds its longest tunnel on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla route
PM Modi lays foundation of projects worth Rs 20k crore in Jammu & Kashmir
J-K tunnel collapse: 3 bodies recovered so far, 6 still feared trapped
Bodies of all 10 trapped workers recovered from collapsed tunnel in J-K
Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Katra
-
The 9.8 km tunnel connecting two stations on 111 km under-construction Banihal-Katra railway link in Jammu and Kashmir was completed on Monday, officials said.
It is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project. This is the third tunnel following the 12.6 km tunnel T-49B, the longest tunnel of Indian Railways, which was completed in January this year.
On August 14, the world's highest rail bridge over the Chenab river in the Kouri area of Reasi district achieved a milestone when the overarch deck of the bridge was completed with a golden joint.
The breakthrough was executed by conducting a blast and with it, the work on the escape tunnel T-13 was started, said the officials engaged in the work.
"We have succeeded in completing the construction work on the tunnel between Dugga and Sawlakote stations in the Katra-Banihal section of the UdhampurSrinagarBaramulla Rail Link (USBRL)," an official said.
The officials said USBRL is a national project and Indian railways is committed to its time bound completion.
"We completed the 9.8-km-long tunnel today which connects two railway stations located on each side," the official said.
The Dugga railway station located on its Jammu end has been connected with Basindadar (Sawalkote) railway station towards Srinagar end by completion of this tunnel, the officials said.
"Two out of seven railway stations located in Katra-Banihal section of this railway project have been connected through this tunnel," they said, adding that the work on the tunnel was started in 2018.
Of the 272-km USBRL project, the work on 161 km was commissioned in phases. The first phase of 118-km Qazigund-Baramulla section was commissioned in October 2009, followed by the 18-km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013 and the 25-km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014.
The under-construction 111-km Katra-Banihal section has a total of 37 bridges and 35 tunnels.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 06:59 IST