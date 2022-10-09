JUST IN
Continuous light rain gives Delhi its second 'good' air day of year
Mumbai records 172 new Covid-19 cases, zero casualty; active tally at 862
Ukraine: Russian strikes kill at least 12 people after bridge blast
Donald Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain
Merely making law to help backward community not enough: RSS chief
'Nitish should resign, has grown indifferent towards EBCs who support PM'
Curb Instagram influencers, fake therapists: Karnataka HC to govt
People of Gujarat made me win polls without looking at my caste: PM Modi
Maharashtra sees 455 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally 2,366
Grand gateways, heritage architecture: Many facets of 'Mahakal Lok'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Continuous light rain gives Delhi its second 'good' air day of year
Business Standard

Is India's highest suicide rate due to better reporting or rising distress?

A death by suicide is defined as the deliberate termination of life

Topics
suicides

IndiaSpend 

suicide
India decriminalised attempt to suicide in 2017 under the Mental Health Care Act, which protects the rights of a person with mental illness, and provides for access to treatment

Is India’s highest suicide rate because of better reporting or rising distress? The country reported the highest suicide rate in its history in 2021, with 12 suicides for every 100,000 people.

Experts say this might be a reflection of better reporting of deaths by suicide rather than an actual increase in numbers. Notwithstanding an increase in reporting, experts say the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) might be undercounting suicides by women.

Three trends that data from the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India, 2021, show:

  • The suicide rate is the highest since India began publishing this data in 1967, with 12 suicides per 100,000 people
  • The rate of deaths by suicide were highest in developed states like Kerala and Telangana, at 27 suicides per 100,000 population
  • 72.5 per cent of those who committed suicide were men

A death by suicide is defined as the deliberate termination of life. For a death to be a suicide, it should be an unnatural death, the desire to die should originate within the person, and there should be a reason for ending his/her life, according to NCRB.

Lakshmi Vijayakumar, a consultant psychiatrist and founder of SNEHA, a non-governmental organisation in Chennai for the prevention of suicides, points to three reasons for underreporting of suicides: lack of medical certification of deaths, stigma associated with mental health, and criminalisation — not just in terms of reporting of suicides but also sometimes in the denial of insurance if the death is by suicide.

India decriminalised attempt to suicide in 2017 under the Mental Health Care Act, which protects the rights of a person with mental illness, and provides for access to treatment. In line with this decriminalisation, experts suggest that the data on suicide not be under the police but under the health care system.

graph



Source: IndiaSpend

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on suicides

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 21:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU