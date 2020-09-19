on Friday was considering whether to impose a second national lockdown, after new Covid-19 cases almost doubled to 6,000 per day, hospital admissions rose, and infection rates soared across parts of northern England and London. If the UK goes into lockdown, it will the second major nation to reimpose such a measure, after



The Zionist state entered the second nationwide on Friday at the onset of the Jewish high-holiday season. A was imposed in late March and eased in May as new cases tapered off, reaching single-digit lows, but in the past week, new cases have reached daily highs of more than 5,000.



In the UK, the Boris Johnson government extended Covid restrictions across northern England and the Midlands, as ministers refused to rule out a short national