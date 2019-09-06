- Chandrayaan 2 Live Updates: Modi says Indians waiting for moment of success
Chandrayaan 2 will help scientists better understand the origin and evolution of the Moon.
GSLV-MkIII-M1 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-2 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh | Photo: ISRO
India aims to become the first nation to reach closest to the Moon's south pole when the Chandrayaan 2 moon mission lands on the lunar surface after midnight Friday.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) says Chandrayaan 2 will help scientists better understand the origin and evolution of the Moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, mineralogical analyses and a host of other experiments.
"Its success will benefit crores of Indians," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.
