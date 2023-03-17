JUST IN
Business Standard

IT Department launches AIS app for taxpayers, full details here

The income Tax Department launches an AIS application for taxpayers aiming to provide each transaction information taxpayers and accept their feedback

Topics
Income Tax department | Income Tax filing | income tax data

Sudeep Singh Rawat 

ITR filing
The Income Tax Department launched an AIS application for taxpayers

There is great news for all taxpayers. The Income Tax Department has launched an app for taxpayers to view their Annual Information Statements (AIS). The application aims to provide detailed information about each transaction to taxpayers.

The Income Tax department comes with an update to Form 26AS, which displays TDS/TCS data and other details such as advance tax, and self-assessment tax. Now, refund information will now be accessible on the AIS application.

The AIS app is basically a free mobile solution providing a comprehensive view of the Annual Information System, which is a collection of various information about taxpayers.

How to get an AIS application?

  1. Simply, go to Google Play Store or Apple App store.
  2. Search for the AIS app for taxpayers
  3. Click on the install button and the AIS app is ready.

To leverage the benefits of the AIS application, a taxpayer needs to verify the email Id and mobile number listed on his/her profile. After entering the OTP successfully, he/she can set 4-digit PIN. Now, the taxpayer can check full details of taxes and TDS with just one click.

The AIS Information can also be accessible through a web portal and the AIS app. The information will be consistent throughout the mobile application and the web portal.

What is Annual Information System (AIS)?

AIS is a comprehensive view of all the information for a taxpayer displayed on Form 26AS. Taxpayers can give feedback on the AIS information displayed. AIS shows the reported value and modified value (i.e., the value after feedback) under each section, namely, TDS, SFT, and other information.

The objectives of AIS are:

  • Displaying complete information to taxpayers with a feedback facility.
  • Promoting voluntary compliance and enabling seamless prefilling of returns.
  • Deter Non-Compliance

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 13:07 IST

