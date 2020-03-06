It's important that we don't forget the other deadly virus afflicting us

Much was made of the “two Delhis” on view last month — the Delhi of ceremonial welcomes and grand state banquets during the Trump visit, and the Delhi of mob violence taking place in poor neighbourhoods less than an hour’s drive away. The visitors have gone but the contrast holds.

The well-ordered and affluent parts of the city remain largely sealed off from what is still unfolding in areas that are, ironically, closer than ever before, because of the nearly 60-km-long Pink Line of the Delhi Metro. It’s the mental journey, requiring sustained empathy, that is ...