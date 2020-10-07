Italian Council of Ministers prolongs Covid emergency until Jan 31: Report

-
The Italian Council of Ministers has decided to extend the country's coronavirus disease-related state of emergency until January 31, 2021, sources in the government told reporters on Wednesday.
The decision has been taken as public health officials have noticed a surge in new COVID-19 cases after Italy had begun to accept tourists for the end of the summer season. The state of emergency had initially been scheduled to expire on October 15.
Ministers took the decision at a meeting in Rome on Wednesday, upon consultation of a document published by the minister of health, Roberto Speranza, one day before.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said this past Thursday that he would ask parliament to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency until the end of January.
Since the start of the pandemic, Italy has registered more than 330,000 positive tests for the coronavirus disease, resulting in 36,030 deaths, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced that 2,677 new cases had been registered in Italy over the preceding 24 hours, a rise from the 2,257 positive tests confirmed one day prior.
