Govt to launch awareness campaign to check spread of coronavirus

The government would launch a campaign from Thursday to spread awareness on the measures people need to follow to check the spread of coronavirus, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.
Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, he said till the time a vaccine is available, people need to wear masks, maintain distance and sanitise hands as part of efforts to check the spread of the virus.
He said following the three rules is a major defence against the virus.
The government has all along been urging people to follow these measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Posters, banners and stickers would come up at public places and on metros, auto rickshaws and other public transports to spread the message, he said.
Social media would also be used as part of the campaign, he said.
He said the precautions are all the more important as winter season would soon set in.
