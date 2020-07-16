ITAT rules in favour of HSBC Bank over interest income of Rs 1,498 cr

In a setback to the Income-tax department, the appellate tribunal held the Mauritius-based to be a beneficial owner of interest income of Rs 1,498 crore earned from India during assessment year 2015-16. It further said that the foreign entity is not eligible to be taxed under the India- tax treaty.

The ruling assume significance as it is on the issue of beneficial ownership (BO) of interest income from the tax treaty standpoint. The ruling highlights that during the proceedings, the revenue department was not able to prove non-existence of factors which are key determinants of the BO.

The Mumbai Income-tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in a July 8 order said that as the taxpayer held a valid banking license and tax resident certificate issued by the Government, it was eligible for exemption granted to Mauritian banks from taxability of interest income in India under the relevant provisions of tax treaty.

The case deals with HSBC Bank, which is a limited liability company incorporated as tax resident in and also registered as a foreign institutional investor with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The lender was taken up for scrutiny by the after showing nil income in AY2015-16. HSBC was earning interest income from India on foreign currency loans and debt securities.

Tax department issued its final assessment order in 2018, asking HSBC to cough up tax at the rate of five per cent on the interest receipts.

The assessee (HSBC) claimed that it was a licensed bank carrying on bona fide banking business in Mauritius.

Rebutting the assessee‟'s claim of beneficial ownership of interest income, the tax authorities in the order denied tax treaty benefits, alleging that even through taxpayer was holding a banking license in Mauritius, it carried out miniscule banking operations in that country. It also claimed that the taxpayer was not registered as a bank in India.

"It was inter alia observed by the assessing officer that where an item of income is paid to a resident of a Contracting State acting in the capacity of agent or nominee, it would be inconsistent with the object and purpose of the convention for the State of source to grant relief or exemption merely on account of the status of the direct recipient of the income as a resident of the other Contracting State," ITAT quoted I-T order.

The tax authorities further alleged that the taxpayer, though holding a valid tax resident certificate, was not a beneficial owner of interest and that the certificate was not conclusive proof of beneficial ownership. It also said that the assessee bank was established for “treaty shopping” purpose.

The tax treaties generally cap the tax rate on interest at a lower rate which is usually 10-15 per cent (depending on applicable tax treaty), provided that the recipient is the 'beneficial owner' of the interest income.

However, In 2017, India revised the tax treaty which do not provide any benefit with respect to interest income and it was to be taxable as per domestic law. The current treaty caps the tax rate at 7.5 per cent.

Shailesh Kumar, Partner, Nangia & Co LLP “The tribunal decision reinforces the principle that if taxpayer provides necessary documentary evidence such as valid TRC, banking license, etc., tax treaty benefits can not be denied by tax authorities merely on presumption unless a contrary documentary evidence is produced to counter/ deny the claims made by taxpayer. TRC will generally be considered as a conclusive evidence for claiming the treaty benefits,” he said.