ITR 2021-22: How to e-verify income tax return to complete filing process

If the income tax return (ITR 2021-22) is not verified before the last date, it is deemed invalid (not filed) by the Income Tax Department

income tax return | CBDT | Personal Finance

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 
Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The Income Tax Department (I-T Department) on July 29 reduced the time limit for income tax return (ITR) verification from 120 days to 30 days. The rule came into force on August 1. This reduction applies to both the ITR verification processes, online and offline.

"It has been decided that in respect of any electronic transmission of return data on or after the date of this notification comes into effect, the time limit for e-verification or submission of ITR-V shall now be 30 days from the date of transmitting/uploading the data of return electronically," the I-T department said in a notification.

It is deemed invalid if the ITR is not verified before the last date.

It is mandatory for the completion of the ITR process. However, if a person fails to get their ITR verified before the due date, they may file a condonation request with the I-T department, stating the reason for the delay. If the condonation request is approved, the return will be verified.

With the reduction in the period for verification, knowing how to complete the process becomes more crucial.

How to e-verify your ITR 2021-22?

e-verify using Aadhaar OTP

  1. Go to www.incometax.gov.in and log in to your e-filing account
  2. Under the 'e-file' tab, click on 'Income Tax Returns'
  3. Click on 'e-Verify Return'
  4. Now select 'I would like to e-verify using OTP on a mobile number registered with Aadhaar'
  5. On the window that appears on the screen, click on 'I agree to validate my Aadhaar details'
  6. Now click on the 'Generate Aadhaar OTP' button
  7. You will receive an OTP on the registered phone number
  8. Enter the OTP received in the given box and click on 'Submit'
  9. On the successful submission, your ITR will be verified

e-verify using net banking

  1. Go to www.incometax.gov.in and log in to your e-filing account
  2. Under the 'e-file' tab click on 'Income Tax Returns'
  3. Click on 'e-Verify Return'
  4. Now select 'Through Net Banking' and click on 'Continue'
  5. Now, select the bank through which you want to verify the ITR and click on 'continue'
  6. You will be redirected to the net banking page of your bank.
  7. Click on 'login to e-filing account from your bank's net banking website'
  8. Now, you are taken to the ITR portal
  9. Click on 'e-verify' in your ITR form
  10. Your ITR verification process will be completed

How to verify the ITR 2021-22 offline?

  1. Go to the ITR website and take a print of your ITR verification form
  2. Now sign the form and pack it in the form of a courier
  3. Send the courier to the Centralised Processing Centre, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru (560500)
  4. Once the CPC receives the ITR-V, it will be verified.
  5. You will receive the mail and text.
First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 09:44 IST

