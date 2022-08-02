ITR 2021-22: How to e-verify income tax return to complete filing process

-
The Income Tax Department (I-T Department) on July 29 reduced the time limit for income tax return (ITR) verification from 120 days to 30 days. The rule came into force on August 1. This reduction applies to both the ITR verification processes, online and offline.
"It has been decided that in respect of any electronic transmission of return data on or after the date of this notification comes into effect, the time limit for e-verification or submission of ITR-V shall now be 30 days from the date of transmitting/uploading the data of return electronically," the I-T department said in a notification.
It is deemed invalid if the ITR is not verified before the last date.
It is mandatory for the completion of the ITR process. However, if a person fails to get their ITR verified before the due date, they may file a condonation request with the I-T department, stating the reason for the delay. If the condonation request is approved, the return will be verified.
With the reduction in the period for verification, knowing how to complete the process becomes more crucial.
How to e-verify your ITR 2021-22?
e-verify using Aadhaar OTP
e-verify using net banking
How to verify the ITR 2021-22 offline?