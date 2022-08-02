ITR 2021-22: How to e-verify income tax return to complete filing process

The Income Department (I-T Department) on July 29 reduced the time limit for return (ITR) verification from 120 days to 30 days. The rule came into force on August 1. This reduction applies to both the verification processes, online and offline.

"It has been decided that in respect of any electronic transmission of return data on or after the date of this notification comes into effect, the time limit for e-verification or submission of ITR-V shall now be 30 days from the date of transmitting/uploading the data of return electronically," the I-T department said in a notification.

It is deemed invalid if the is not verified before the last date.

It is mandatory for the completion of the process. However, if a person fails to get their ITR verified before the due date, they may file a condonation request with the I-T department, stating the reason for the delay. If the condonation request is approved, the return will be verified.

With the reduction in the period for verification, knowing how to complete the process becomes more crucial.

How to e-verify your ITR 2021-22?

e-verify using Aadhaar OTP

Go to www.incometax.gov.in and log in to your e-filing account Under the 'e-file' tab, click on 'Income Returns' Click on 'e-Verify Return' Now select 'I would like to e-verify using OTP on a mobile number registered with Aadhaar' On the window that appears on the screen, click on 'I agree to validate my Aadhaar details' Now click on the 'Generate Aadhaar OTP' button You will receive an OTP on the registered phone number Enter the OTP received in the given box and click on 'Submit' On the successful submission, your ITR will be verified

e-verify using net banking

Go to www.incometax.gov.in and log in to your e-filing account Under the 'e-file' tab click on 'Income Tax Returns' Click on 'e-Verify Return' Now select 'Through Net Banking' and click on 'Continue' Now, select the bank through which you want to verify the ITR and click on 'continue' You will be redirected to the page of your bank. Click on 'login to e-filing account from your bank's website' Now, you are taken to the ITR portal Click on 'e-verify' in your ITR form Your ITR verification process will be completed

How to verify the ITR 2021-22 offline?