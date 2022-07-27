ITR 2021-22: Key points to keep in mind as the last date approaches

The last date to file the return for the previous financial year (ITR 2021-22) is July 31, 2022. The government has refused to extend the deadline. According to official announcements, over 3 million people have filled the ITR AY22-23.

If you have not filed the ITR, look at these critical points.

Use this method for filing the ITR 2021-22 online

Log on to the Income Department portal.

Register using your Permanent Account Number (PAN); it will also serve as the user ID.

Under the 'Download' section, go to e-filing under the relevant assessment year and select the appropriate Return (ITR) form.

If you are a salaried individual, download ITR-1 (Sahaj) return preparation software.

Open the Return Preparation Software you have downloaded, and enter all details from your Form 16.

Compute tax payable, pay tax and enter relevant challan details in the tax return.

Confirm the details entered by you and generate an XML file. It will be automatically saved on your computer.

Go to the 'Submit Return' section and upload the XML file.

Sign the e-return digitally.

The message of successful will be shown on your screen. The acknowledgement form will be sent to your e-mail ID.

What happens if you miss the ITR last date?

People with an annual income less than Rs 2.5 lakh are not mandatorily required to file the ITR. No penalty will be imposed on them if they do not file the return.

However, if the income exceeds Rs 2.5 lakh per annum, not filing the ITR can even land you in jail.

These are the penalties if you fail to file the ITR 2021-22