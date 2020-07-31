JUST IN
Suspension of international flights extended till August 31: DGCA
J&K admin extends detention of Mehbooba Mufti by 3 months under PSA

Mufti was among hundreds of people who were taken into preventive custody hours ahead of the Centre revoking special status of the Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Mehbooba Mufti
The current detention order of the former chief minister was expiring on August 5 this year

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday extended the detention of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti by three months under the Public Safety Act.

Mufti was among hundreds of people who were taken into preventive custody hours ahead of the Centre revoking special status of the Jammu and Kashmir and breaking the state into two union territories on August 5 last year.

The current detention order of the former chief minister was expiring on August 5 this year.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, Mufti will continue to remain under detention for another three months at her official residence at Fairview Bungalow, which has been declared a subsidiary jail.

"The law enforcing agencies have recommended further extension in the period of detention and on examination, the same is considered to be necessary," the order reads.

Most of the other mainstream politicians, including Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, have been released from custody.
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 20:25 IST

