JUST IN
J-K DG Prisons HK Lohia found dead at residence; police suspect murder
Nearly 15 foreign nationals arrested for anti-India activities in Noida
3 arrested in Telangana terror module case, given 14 days judicial custody
Todays Top Headlines: India's 5G spread, Prosus-BillDesk M&A deal, and more
Delhi's GST collection in second quarter of FY23 dips by more than 6%
Latest news LIVE: Ukraine's major advance, bursts through Russian lines
1 killed, 5 severely injured after cooking gas cylinder blast in Lucknow
BJP slams 'Adipurush' director Om Raut for 'misrepresentation' of Ramayana
Mars Orbiter craft non-recoverable, Mangalyaan mission over, confirms ISRO
Teary farewell to Communist leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in Kerala
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Nearly 15 foreign nationals arrested for anti-India activities in Noida
Business Standard

J-K DG Prisons HK Lohia found dead at residence; police suspect murder

Director General of Prisons HK Lohia was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a house in the Udaywala area of Jammu on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said the police

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir

ANI  General News 

police, lockdown, coronavirus
Representative Image (File photo: PTI)

Director General of Prisons HK Lohia was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a house in the Udaywala area of Jammu on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said the police.

Initial examination revealed this as a suspected murder case, according to the police.

The body of Hemant Lohia, DG Prisons Jammu and Kashmir, was found under suspicious circumstances. First Examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case, said J-K police.

A search has been initiated for the absconding domestic help of the officer.

Forensic and crime teams are on the spot and a probe is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 07:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.