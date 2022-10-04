JUST IN
Delhi's GST collection in second quarter of FY23 dips by more than 6%
Latest news LIVE: Ukraine's major advance, bursts through Russian lines
1 killed, 5 severely injured after cooking gas cylinder blast in Lucknow
BJP slams 'Adipurush' director Om Raut for 'misrepresentation' of Ramayana
Mars Orbiter craft non-recoverable, Mangalyaan mission over, confirms ISRO
Teary farewell to Communist leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in Kerala
Amit Shah, Jitendra Singh arrives in Jammu on three-day visit to J&K
India to get 400 'Vande Bharat' trains, 200 revamped stations: Vaishnaw
500 Mail Express trains speeded up in new Railways timetable: Ministry
Don't carry online betting advertisements, govt reminds digital platforms
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Latest news LIVE: Ukraine's major advance, bursts through Russian lines
Business Standard

Delhi's GST collection in second quarter of FY23 dips by more than 6%

Delhi's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the second quarter of 2022-23 dipped by more than 6 per cent as compared to the first quarter of the fiscal, according to official figures

Topics
Delhi | GST | GST collections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The panel was expected to submit a report by last month and suggest various steps to raise revenue, including hiking the lowest slab and rationalising the slab

Delhi's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the second quarter of 2022-23 dipped by more than 6 per cent as compared to the first quarter of the fiscal, according to official figures.

However, the combined GST collection of the first two quarters of 2022-23 was 28 per cent higher than the corresponding period of financial year 2021-22, showing that the economic situation is recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

The GST collection in the third quarter (October-December) is expected to be higher with a spur in trade and business during the festive season, they added.

The GST collection of Rs 14,297 crore in the first quarter (April-June) was Rs 880 crore more than the Rs 13,417 crore collected in July-September.

According to the officials, the Delhi government collected Rs 5,871 crore from GST in April, Rs 4,113 crore in May, Rs 4,313 in June, Rs 4,327 crore in July, Rs 4,349 crore in August and Rs 4,741 crore in September.

The GST collection of Delhi in the first two quarters of 2022-23 was Rs 27,214 crore as compared to Rs 21,505 crore in 2021-22.

The Delhi government had estimated total revenue receipts of Rs 75,800 crore in the budget for 2022-23, including tax collection of Rs 47,700 crore.

The GST, which is the biggest component of Delhi's tax revenue, combined with the Value-Added Tax (VAT), is estimated to earn Rs 31,200 crore for the government.

Other taxes include excise duty, stamp and registration fee on sale of properties and road tax on motor vehicles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 07:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.