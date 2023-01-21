J-K LG condemns twin blasts in Jammu, calls for steps to identify culprits

Lieutenant Governor on Saturday strongly condemned the twin blasts here and called for urgent steps to identify and take action against those responsible.

Seven persons were injured when two blasts rocked busy Transport Nagar Narwal.

Such dastardly acts highlight the desperation and cowardice of those responsible for the attacks. Take immediate and firm action. No efforts should be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice, the Lt Governor told the security officials.

An official spokesman said senior police officials briefed Sinha about the blasts and on the state of investigation.

The Lt Governor called for urgent steps to identify and take action against those responsible.

He offered heartfelt sympathies to those injured in the incident and also announced a relief of Rs 50,000 each to them, the spokesman said.

Sinha said the administration would ensure the best possible treatment to the injured and extend every help required by their families.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)