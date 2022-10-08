J-K Police conducts searches in 2 places in Srinagar in terror-related case

-
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday carried out searches at two places in the city on Saturday in connection with terror cases.
The raids were carried out ''to dismantle and disturb the nexus between terrorists and their associates'', a police official said.
The SIU in its continuous investigation in different ULPA cases, after Pampore and Kulgam, conducted searches in the suspected houses at Sheeraz Colony Ganie Near Ration Ghat Soura and Shalbaf Mohalla New Colony Jinab Sahab Anchar Soura, the official said.
The raids were conducted with the help of the administration and the police station concerned after getting proper search warrants from competent courts, he added.
"'During the course of the raids by the SIU, various incriminating materials were recovered and are being investigated.
"These raids will continue in the future also, for the logical conclusion of all UL(P) A cases,"' the official said.
First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 17:14 IST
